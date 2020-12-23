Portland hosts Utah in 2020-21 season opener

Sports

No fans allowed at Moda Center due to the pandemic

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Carmelo Anthony (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers kick off the 2020-21 season at the Moda Center Wednesday night.

Portland went 5-8 in Northwest Division play and 21-15 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 115 points per game while allowing opponents to score 116.1 last season.

Utah finished 44-28 overall and 24-21 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Jazz averaged 111.3 points per game last season, 47.1 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 10.5 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Jazz: None listed.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss