Portland hosts Utah in 2020-21 season opener

(AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers kick off the 2020-21 season at the Moda Center Wednesday night.
Portland went 5-8 in Northwest Division play and 21-15 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 115 points per game while allowing opponents to score 116.1 last season.
Utah finished 44-28 overall and 24-21 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Jazz averaged 111.3 points per game last season, 47.1 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 10.5 on fast breaks.
INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Zach Collins: out (ankle).
Jazz: None listed.
