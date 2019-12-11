Anthony preparing to face off against former team

Live Now
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: Carmelo Anthony #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on during the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on December 03, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers face off Tuesday at the Moda Center, which will feature former star Knicks player Carmelo Anthony facing off against his former team.

Anthony spent six seasons with the Knicks and was considered their franchise player during his tenure. 

As a Knick, Anthony averaged 24.7 points a game, seven rebounds and three assists. Anthony is one of the most decorated Knicks of all time, and holds numerous records for the Knicks organization, including points scored in a game, points scored at Madison Square Garden and points scored in a quarter. 

The Blazers have been struggling this season, sitting at a 9-15 record and the No. 12 spot in the Western Conference. Anthony is looking to bring a spark to the struggling Blazers in Tuesday’s match-up with the Knicks.

