PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Winterhawks made history on Thursday as they drafted goalie Morgan Stickney with the 215th pick in the 2023 WHL Draft.

The 15-year-old becomes the first-ever American-born female to be selected in the draft.

“I’ve always been a fan of the Winterhawks and to now be a part of this organization is a dream come true,” Stickney said. “To be drafted in the same league (Canadian Hockey League) as Manon Rhéaume and drafted to a team with a history of goalie legacy is an honor. I want to thank everyone who has supported me to this point, and I look forward to what’s to come.”

The Redondo Beach native had a 23-4-3 record with a .928 save percentage for her 16U team in Minnesota this past season. She allowed only one goal per contest and had a .950 save percentage. Additionally, she earned 2023 North American Elite Female Showcase Most Outstanding Goaltender honors.

“Morgan has excelled at the highest levels of USA Hockey. Her play for the LA Jr. Kings and Shattucks St. Mary’s is well deserving of recognition with our selection in the WHL Draft,” said Winterhawks Assistant to the General Manager and Director of Scouting Mike Coflin. “We are already looking forward to hosting Morgan and all our new Winterhawks prospects at the Neely Cup training camp in late August, and this will be a very rewarding hockey experience for her.”

Previously, Morgan played for the Los Angeles Jr. Kings AAA organization on their boys’ 10U, 11U, 12U and 13U teams. She helped the Jr. Kings rank top five nationally all four years she played, including a #1 ranking during the 2020-21 season.