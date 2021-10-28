Catch these 2021-22 Portland Winterhawks’ games on Portland’s CW

The Portland Winterhawks during a practice, September 2, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Winterhawks fans can watch 10 upcoming games on Portland’s CW.

Eight of those games will be played against Seattle and two against Spokane.

The broadcast games also include the Winterhawks’ annual Teddy Bear Toss, slated for Dec. 11.

Here’s a look at the schedule: