Catch these 2021-22 Portland Winterhawks’ games on Portland’s CW

The Portland Winterhawks during a practice, September 2, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Winterhawks fans can watch 10 upcoming games on Portland’s CW.

Eight of those games will be played against Seattle and two against Spokane.

The broadcast games also include the Winterhawks’ annual Teddy Bear Toss, slated for Dec. 11.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

DateTimeGame
Saturday, Dec. 11, 20216 p.m.Spokane at Portland
Friday, Dec. 31, 20215 p.m.Seattle at Portland
Friday, Jan. 14, 20227:05 p.m.Portland at Seattle
Saturday, Jan. 22, 20226 p.m.Seattle at Portland
Saturday, Jan. 29, 20226:05 p.m.Portland at Seattle
Saturday, Feb. 5, 20227:05 p.m.Portland at Spokane
Saturday, Feb. 19, 20226 p.m.Seattle at Portland
Friday, March 11, 20227:05 p.m.Portland at Seattle
Saturday, March 19, 20226:05 p.m.Portland at Seattle
Saturday, April 2, 20226 p.m.Seattle at Portland

