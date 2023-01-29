Alex Fowler said it's all because of her team

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday night was a big one on The Bluff as history was made.

Portland’s Alex Fowler broke the school’s all-time DI scoring record late in the fourth quarter against LMU, which was set by Martha Sheldon from 1988-1992.

You may think it was a moment the forward was counting down to for a while.

That is hardly the case.

“It only came on my radar the last game. I didn’t realize how close I was to the record,” said Fowler, who only learned how close she was in a postgame interview. “My mind blanked and I was like, ‘Oh wow, like 10 points, I didn’t realize that.’”

Fowler scored exactly 10 points on Saturday night as she hit the record-clinching free throws with 3 minutes to go.

She sees this 1,954-point milestone as not just one for her, but her entire team as well.

“It’s a huge achievement. I’m really proud of this, and how far we’ve come as a team to get me here to this point,” said the Australia native. “It’s what the coaches do. It’s the plays they draw up for me. It’s where the players find an open look, and they get it to me, so it’s a credit to everyone.”

Head Coach Mike Meek said what’s most impressive about this achievement is how Fowler has done it.

She’s an incredibly selfless player, to the point where Alex said it got her in trouble on Saturday as the staff urged her to break the record.

But overall, she and her team wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It means a lot because there’s a range of different players coming in through college basketball, but I wanted to be a player that not only can score, but if I’m having an off night, can be a passer and a defender,” said Fowler. “I want to be able to have those other things up my alley that I can pick up. I love being a passer. We have so many players who can score and do different things, so I love giving to them, and yeah, it’s fun.”

And as for her teammates?

Well, it’s safe to say that love is reciprocated.

“It was really cool,” Fowler said of the postgame locker room celebration. “A lot of them got a lot of built-up energy in there. I wasn’t ready for that. I’m drenched. My shoes have water in them right now. They got the big a– bucket.”