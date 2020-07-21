Portland’s Britt Eckerstrom breaks down impressive save vs NC Courage

Go inside the mind of the most impressive keeper performance of the season

On Friday, the No. 8 Thorns shocked the world when they beat the No. 1 Courage in the NWSL Challenge Cup quarterfinals.

Most eyes were drawn to the 1 next to the Thorns score, thanks to rookie Morgan Weaver’s first pro goal, but the 0 for the Courage was critically important. Called off the bench after not seeing game action for Portland in nearly a year, Britt Eckerstrom was flawless in goal. Eight recorded saves and arguably none more impressive or critical than the one in the 78th minute when she punched Debinha’s free kick away from the net.

In this breakdown with KOIN 6’s AJ McCord, Eckerstrom takes us milisecond, by milisecond through what she was thinking and what training she relied upon to come up with the save of the game.