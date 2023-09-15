PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN/KRCW) — Good news for Portland area sports fans: Portland’s CW is adding the top-rated local radio show Primetime with Isaac and Suke from 1080 The Fan to its daily programming lineup.

The broadcast show on Portland’s CW — “Your Home for Local Sports” — starts on Monday, Sept. 18 and will air from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“The commitment we made to making Portland’s CW ‘Your Home For Local Sports’ is getting more local with the addition of two well-know local sports personalities, Isaac and Suke,” Vice President and General Manager of KOIN-TV and Portland’s CW Tom Keeler said. “Forging this exclusive partnership with Audacy Portland combines the power of both radio and TV in serving a dynamic local sports audience hungry for local analysis of the region’s sports franchises at both the professional and college levels.”

Airing weekdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on 1080 The FAN, 99.5FM HD2 and the Audacy app, Primetime with Isaac and Suke is Portland’s iconic sports talk show. Hosted by Isaac Ropp and Jason “Big Suke” Scukanec, Primetime is in its 18th year as the area’s most popular source for compelling coverage of the major local sports team, the hottest national topics and an irreverent worldview.

“We’re excited to bring Isaac and Suke to Portland viewers through our partnership with Portland’s CW,” said 1080 The FAN brand manager Jeff Austin. “We appreciate their commitment to local sports and share the same passion for it.”

“I want to thank our partners at Audacy for sharing our commitment to local sports and entering into an exclusive partnership that will expand the reach of both our sports-oriented radio and TV stations to more viewers across our region,” Keeler said.