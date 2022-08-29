PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN/KRCW) — Portland’s CW is becoming a “must-watch” destination for local sports in the Portland, Vancouver and Salem coverage area, including Yamhill County.

KRCW-TV is becoming “Your Home for Local Sports” this fall, with a thorough line-up of at least 40 live, local broadcasts of local professional, collegiate and high school sports teams.

This is in part to a number of exclusive broadcast agreements with the Portland Winterhawks, the Hillsboro Hops, University of Portland, Linfield University and George Fox University and Portland State University, along with the OSAA men and women’s high school sports.

“I am delighted to announce that Portland’s CW is the destination to watch local area professional, collegiate, and high school sports programming compete live on free, over-the-air television in the Portland-Vancouver-Salem DMA,” Tom Keeler, vice president and general manager of KOIN and Portland’s CW, said in a statement.

“It’s been a massive endeavor to get something like this off the ground, but we are certain that the gift of local sports coverage will resonate with the entire Portland community,” Adam Bjaranson, KOIN and Portland’s CW sports director, said in a statement. “It just further cements KRCW/KOIN as your home for local sports.”

Be sure to tune in in September for a number of games from Portland State University, University of Portland, Linfield and George Fox.

The next game will be Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. with PSU women’s soccer against Hawaii at Hillsboro Stadium. Following that, there will be two University of Portland games, men’s soccer versus UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m., and women’s soccer versus Washington at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.