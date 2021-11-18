Portland’s CW to be home for OSAA 6A high school football semifinals, championship games

The Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) has added a required pre-contest public announcement following several racial incidents (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s CW, KOIN 6’s sister station, will become the home of Oregon 6A high school football in the Portland metro area.

The broadcast partnership between the Oregon School Activities Association and KOIN/KRCW (Portland’s CW/Channel 32) was announced Thursday.

The games will include the semifinals, which are slated for Friday, Nov. 26 at noon and 5 p.m., and culminates in the OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union State Championship game played at noon on Dec. 4.

All three games will be broadcast live from Hillsboro Stadium on Portland’s CW.

Thursday’s announcement “underscores KOIN 6 and Portland’s CW’s commitment to local news, weather and sports coverage,” Tom Keeler, KOIN 6 and Portland CW’s Vice President and General Manager said in a statement. “We take pride in enabling our viewers to watch local student-athletes compete to reach the highest-level of achievement in high school sports – a State Championship.”

“The OSAA is excited to partner with KOIN and Portland’s CW and we appreciate their dedication to this type of local sports programming,” OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber said in a statement. “We look forward to showcasing these outstanding events and Oregon’s amazing high school students through this partnership.”

The broadcast partnership will also include future championship events airing on Portland’s CW, including a yet-to-be-determined number of games from the 6A Basketball State Championships.