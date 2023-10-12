PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ten Portland Winterhawks games will be airing on Portland’s CW during the 2023-24 season.

Eight of the games will be against Seattle and two are against Spokane.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

Saturday, December 9th vs Seattle – 6 p.m.

Saturday, December 16th vs Spokane – 6 p.m.

Friday, January 12th @ Seattle – 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, January 13th vs Seattle – 6 p.m.

Saturday, January 27th @ Spokane – 6:05pm

Saturday, February 3rd @ Seattle – 6:05pm

Saturday, February 10th vs Seattle – 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 17th @ Seattle – 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 23rd vs Seattle – 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 24th @ Seattle – 5 p.m.

The team will have its annual Teddy Bear Toss event on Dec. 9 and host Holiday Sweater Night on Dec. 16.