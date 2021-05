PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 12: Osa Odighizuwa #92 of the UCLA Bruins pressures Kedon Slovis #9 of the USC Trojans from the pocket during the second half of a game at the Rose Bowl on December 12, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Former David Douglas and UCLA standout defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round with the 75th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Odighizuwa was a big time play maker for the Bruins throughout his career, finishing with UCLA with 11.5 career sacks.

Odighizuwa will join a talented Cowboys defensive line group compete with Trysten Hill and Neville Gallimore for playing time this upcoming season.