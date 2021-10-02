‘Protect our players’: Fans show support for Thorns

Fans showed support for the Thorns players outside Providence Park, chanting “Protect our players!”, October 2, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the wake of the recent sexual allegations against former Thorns head coach Paul Riley, the NWSL canceled all of the matches this weekend.

But fans showed support for the Thorns players Saturday afternoon outside Providence Park, chanting “Protect our players!”

The Timbers released a statement offering their support for the Thorns and all the NWSL players to remove abuse from the sport.

There is no word at this time if the canceled games will be re-scheduled.

On Friday, National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations swirling around Riley.

Additionally, FIFA on Friday opened an investigation into the case. It is rare that soccer’s international governing body gets involved in a controversy involving a member association. U.S. Soccer also announced an independent investigation on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.