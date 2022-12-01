PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It was one of the most one-sided college basketball games in Portland, in a long time.

The Portland State Vikings raced out to a 38-0 lead over Portland Bible Wednesday night at Viking Pavillion. PSU led 63-9 at halftime before eventually winning the game 114-31.

According to the box score, Portland Bible suited up just six players for the game. According to the school’s website, Portland Bible competes with a variety of teams in the NCAA, NAIA, and NCCAA institutions.

The one-sided affair got a lot of attention on social media with one viewer tweeting, “let’s pray for Portland Bible College.” Another tweet said, “This is literally the worst college basketball team I have seen in my entire life.”

A broadcast of the game was available nationally on ESPN+. Jorell Saterfield led the way for Portland State with 17 points.

PSU improved to 4-4 on the year and will be back in action at home against the Air Force Academy on Dec. 3.