Public invited to Mass for late soccer legend, Jimmy Conway

Conway was a Portland Timbers midfielder and Oregon State soccer coach

Oregon soccer legend Jimmy Conway in an undated photo (Courtesy: Portland Timbers)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A public Catholic Mass and reception for Oregon soccer legend Jimmy Conway are scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 25.

The former Portland Timbers midfielder and Oregon State soccer coach died Friday after a multi-year battle with trauma-induced dementia. He was 73. 

The Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland at 1 p.m. There will be a reception at the Multnomah Athletic Club at 2:30 p.m.

