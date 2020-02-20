Public invited to Mass for late soccer legend, Jimmy Conway

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A public Catholic Mass and reception for Oregon soccer legend Jimmy Conway are scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 25.

The former Portland Timbers midfielder and Oregon State soccer coach died Friday after a multi-year battle with trauma-induced dementia. He was 73.

The Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland at 1 p.m. There will be a reception at the Multnomah Athletic Club at 2:30 p.m.