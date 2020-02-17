Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

Push to pay NCAA athletes gets bump from Oregon Senate

Sports

SB 1501 allows student athletes access to compensation

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

File image (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon State Senate has passed legislation that puts NCAA athletes a step closer to being compensated.

Senate Bill 1501 made it through the chamber Monday. It will next head to the House of Representatives for consideration.

Under the bill, student athletes are paid by allowing them to have representation and endorsements. The bill lets students maintain ownership over their name, image and likeness. Additionally, it protects athletes from retaliation when they seek or receive compensation.

“These student athletes, who are putting in the work and sacrifice, do not see a dime of [those] profits,” said Senator Shemia Fagan, a Democrat from Portland and a Chief Sponsor of the bill. “These students make a substantial commitment of their time, and too often they struggle to afford their basic needs. They deserve more than simply recognition, they deserve to get a fair share of the profit their work creates.”

Fagan added that bill makes certain student athletes get paid at the market rare for coaching jobs as well.

If approved by the House, the bill then heads to the desk of Governor Kate Brown.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

AJ in Action

More AJ in Action

Athlete of the Week

More Athlete of the Week

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget