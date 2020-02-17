Push to pay NCAA athletes gets bump from Oregon Senate

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon State Senate has passed legislation that puts NCAA athletes a step closer to being compensated.

Senate Bill 1501 made it through the chamber Monday. It will next head to the House of Representatives for consideration.

Under the bill, student athletes are paid by allowing them to have representation and endorsements. The bill lets students maintain ownership over their name, image and likeness. Additionally, it protects athletes from retaliation when they seek or receive compensation.

“These student athletes, who are putting in the work and sacrifice, do not see a dime of [those] profits,” said Senator Shemia Fagan, a Democrat from Portland and a Chief Sponsor of the bill. “These students make a substantial commitment of their time, and too often they struggle to afford their basic needs. They deserve more than simply recognition, they deserve to get a fair share of the profit their work creates.”

Fagan added that bill makes certain student athletes get paid at the market rare for coaching jobs as well.

If approved by the House, the bill then heads to the desk of Governor Kate Brown.