Quarantine Chronicles | A conversation on race, protests with Timbers’ Williamson and Duvall

Duvall and Williamson share their first-hand experiences with protests in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Timbers defender Chris Duvall, and midfielder Eryk Williamson haven’t had to watch protests unfold on their phone—they’ve seen them firsthand.

The two have joined the “Black Lives Matter” protests several times throughout the city they represent, sometimes joined by teammate Jeremy Ebobisse. In this conversation with KOIN 6 News’ AJ McCord they share how the death of George Floyd and the protests in Portland have impacted their view of the city they represent when they pull on their Timbers jerseys.