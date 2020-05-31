Quarantine Chronicles | Anfernee Simons

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — He’s the youngest player ever drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers. In this edition of Quarantine Chronicles KOIN 6’s AJ McCord finds out who instilled the work ethic in Anfernee Simons that got him where he is, the lessons he’s learned from his team’s veterans, and the off-season homework he’s already working on to make it to All-Star Weekend next season.
