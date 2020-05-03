Quarantine Chronicles | Jeff Attinella

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In AJ McCord’s Quarantine Chronicles this week, she catches up with Portland Timbers goalkeeper, Jeff Attinella.

Attinella is a new father, again, and balancing a three-and-a-half-year-old, a nearly-month-old, helping his wife, Kendall, and trying to train in case there’s a soccer season, has him on his toes as much now, as he’s ever been in goal.

One way he’s keeping his daughter, Remy, entertained is by reading to her. They’re children’s books he’s written and published about major moments in sports history.

You can find a link to a free eBook download or purchase the children’s books here.