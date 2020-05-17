Quarantine Chronicles | NBA Skills Trainer Phil Beckner

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Basketball players of all skill levels and ages have taken to their neighborhood hoops and backyards to try and keep their skills sharp in this quarantine. But NBA skills trainer Phil Beckner has developed a program to help them hone their most valuable weapon without leaving their room.

Beckner, who trains NBA stars like Portland’s Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, calls his program “5 Questions.” It’s part of his “Be Better, Be Different” mindset. He pulls NBA stars who are better and different and finds out their stories, shares how their mental game has set them apart among elite athletes in the NBA.

Portland Trail Blazer Zach Collins hopes that athletes learn from his story but know theirs will be different, and that’s okay.

“I think this is going to help a lot of guys out, I think it’s really unique,” Collins said. “I think Phil’s [Beckner] done a really good job of earning the respect of all these NBA players and allowing them to open up.”

Current Minnesota Timberwolf and former Blazer Evan Turner is another NBA player athletes get a chance to learn from. When I asked him how valuable this advice and insight can be for a developing player his answer was: invaluable.

“It’s an understatement when you hear it’s not about where you are, it’s about where your mind is.”

Anyone can join by heading to bebetterbedifferent.com or following them on Twitter and Instagram @BeBetterBeDiff.

Lillard will be answering his 5 Questions live on Instagram early next week.