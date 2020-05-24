Quarantine Chronicles | Troy Dye

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This year’s journey for NFL rookies is unique to any class before them. Many didn’t get an in-person Pro Day, and no one had an in-person draft experience, or interviews with teams.

Five months ago, Troy Dye helped Oregon win their first Rose Bowl since 2015. Now, he’s the new man on the Minnesota Vikings. KOIN 6 News’ AJ McCord caught up with Dye as he shared the draft experience no rookie has ever experienced before.