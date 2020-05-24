Quarantine Chronicles | Troy Dye

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This year’s journey for NFL rookies is unique to any class before them. Many didn’t get an in-person Pro Day, and no one had an in-person draft experience, or interviews with teams.
Five months ago, Troy Dye helped Oregon win their first Rose Bowl since 2015. Now, he’s the new man on the Minnesota Vikings. KOIN 6 News’ AJ McCord caught up with Dye as he shared the draft experience no rookie has ever experienced before.
Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.