Race and Justice: Oregon athletes to speak out in town hall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the nation pours with outrage and calls for change after the killing of George Floyd, athletes are using their platform for change.

In a first-of-its-kind town hall, local Black athletes share their side of the story and how racial injustice has long played a role in sports culture.

Anchor Ken Boddie and digital sports contributor Marcus Greaves are hosting this town hall at 7 p.m. Thursday.

NBA all-star and Portland native Terrell Brandon, Notre Dame wide receiver and Tigard High School alum Braden Lenzy and Oregon State running back great Yvenson Bernard are joining as part of the live panel, along with other notable guests.