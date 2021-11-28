Real Salt Lake beats Sporting KC, will face Timbers in conference final

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Bobby Wood directed Justin Meram’s crossing pass from low into the right corner in the 90th minute to give Real Salt Lake a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Sunday in Major League Soccer’s Western Conference semifinals.
Coming off a first-round victory on penalty kicks at Seattle, Real Salt Lake advanced to face the Portland Timbers in the conference final.
Portland also won the road, topping Colorado 1-0 on a 90-minute score Thursday.
Sporting K.C. opened the scoring on Johnny Russell’s penalty kick in the 24th minute. Anderson Julio tied in in the 72nd, leaping to head a pass from Andrew Brody into the lower left corner.
The Western Conference Final between the Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake will be played in Portland at Providence Park at 3 p.m. on either Saturday, Dec. 4 or Sunday, Dec. 5. The date is still to be determined.