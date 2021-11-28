Real Salt Lake beats Sporting KC, will face Timbers in conference final

Real Salt Lake forward Bobby Wood (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. Real Salt Lake won 2-1.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Bobby Wood directed Justin Meram’s crossing pass from low into the right corner in the 90th minute to give Real Salt Lake a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Sunday in Major League Soccer’s Western Conference semifinals.

Coming off a first-round victory on penalty kicks at Seattle, Real Salt Lake advanced to face the Portland Timbers in the conference final.

Portland also won the road, topping Colorado 1-0 on a 90-minute score Thursday.

Sporting K.C. opened the scoring on Johnny Russell’s penalty kick in the 24th minute. Anderson Julio tied in in the 72nd, leaping to head a pass from Andrew Brody into the lower left corner.

The Western Conference Final between the Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake will be played in Portland at Providence Park at 3 p.m. on either Saturday, Dec. 4 or Sunday, Dec. 5. The date is still to be determined.