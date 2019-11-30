Recapping the 2016 Civil War

PORTLAND (KOIN) – The stage is set for the 123rd Civil War this Saturday, but join KOIN 6 for a look at the 2016 matchup, which featured the Beavers putting an end to the Ducks’ eight-game streak in the classic rivalry game with a 34-24 win.

Former Oregon State running back Marcus Greaves goes behind the scenes of what took place before, during and after the Beavers won with KOIN 6 sports executive producer Travis Teich.

The Oregon Ducks are hosting the Oregon State Beavers at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 30.