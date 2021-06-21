Report: Blazers closing in on head coach finalists

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard reacts after making a 3-point basket against the Denver Nuggets during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

PORTLAND Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers search for a new head coach continues after the departure of Terry Stotts, and some new names are reportedly at the forefront.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Becky Hammon, San Antonio Spurs’ assistant coach, and Chauncy Billups, assistant coach for the Los Angeles Clippers, are among the two candidates who have emerged as the leaders for that head coaching spot.

ESPN reports that both assistants are set for additional meetings with the Blazers in the coming days.

Stotts and the Blazers parted ways on June 4 after Portland fell to the Denver Nuggets in six games during the first round of the Western Conference Series.