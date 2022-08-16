Bronny, who still has one more year of high school, would join the Oregon hoops squad for the 2023-24 season if he signs with the school.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In September 2012, NBA superstar LeBron James tweeted that the Oregon Ducks had the best uniforms in the country.

Now, the potential of LeBron’s son donning an Oregon basketball jersey more than a decade later is becoming more and more likely, according to a new report.

A report from On3 Sports stated that the most likely landing spot for Bronny James, LeBron’s son, is the University of Oregon. The site says that the Ducks have a 50% chance of signing the 2023 four-star recruit from Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif. while USC and Ohio State reportedly have a 25% chance to land the prized recruit.

The potential of Bronny becoming a Duck is just the latest one of many connections LeBron has to the University of Oregon. For starters, LeBron signed a lifetime deal with Nike in 2015, and his relationship with Nike chairman and Oregon superfan Phil Knight plays in the Ducks’ favor.

Earlier this month, Portland-native Mookie Cook, a five-star small forward and the #4 prospect in the class of 2023, re-committed to Oregon. Along with being a top-flight hooper, Cook will also put his acting skills to the test in the near future after he was cast to play a young LeBron in the movie “Shooting Starts,” which will document LeBron’s upbringing and high school basketball career.

Additionally, back in 2011, LeBron was on the sidelines at Autzen Stadium alongside Carmelo Anthony, Dwayne Wade and Chris Paul to see the Ducks football team take on USC.

Oregon’s 2023 class is currently ranked sixth in the country, according to 247Sports.