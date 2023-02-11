PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The plot thickens in the Gary Payton II trade saga.

On Saturday evening, Payton’s agent went on the record with TNT’s Chris Haynes disputing a report that the guard had taken Toradol shots in Portland to play through a core injury.

On Friday, a report from The Athletic said that GPII had failed his physical at Golden State and alleged that Portland’s training staff had given Payton Toradol shots so he could play through the injury that kept him out until January. The report also said this was new information for the Warriors, causing them to reconsider a four-team trade. However, this is all in question now with Payton’s agent going on the record denying the report.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday that the Warriors have until 6:30 p.m. PT Sunday to make a decision about the trade.

The Athletic also said in their story on Friday that the Warriors believed GPII would need another three months of recovery before he would be able to return to the court.

That report was released while Portland GM Joe Cronin was in a press conference, and when asked about it he said that Payton II had been cleared by the team’s medical staff weeks before he actually returned to the court and that the clearance process had been “proper”.

Gary Payton II had to get surgery for the core injury in the summer and was expected to return to the court for the Blazers by the regular season opener. He did not actually suit up for the Blazers until January 2, which was two and a half months after the Blazers first game of the season.