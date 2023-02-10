The Athletic reports that the Blazers training staff encouraged Payton, who had been playing injured, to "gut it out" and were giving him Toradol shots.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The four-team deal that was supposed to send Blazers guard Gary Payton II to the Golden State Warriors for multiple second-round picks is in jeopardy after Payton failed a physical, according to multiple sources.

The Athletic reports that the Blazers training staff encouraged Payton, who had been playing injured, to “gut it out” and were giving him Toradol shots. According to the report, this information had not been shared with the Warriors during the trade process.

Payton had abdominal surgery over the summer but was expected to be ready for the regular season. However, he didn’t make his debut with Portland until January.

Blazers head coach Chauncy Billups denied the report, saying; “We would never push a guy to play.” Portland General Manager Joe Cronin addressed the report in a press conference Friday night.

“He had been cleared and we were confident that he was healthy while he was playing,” Cronin said. “The clearance process was proper, so I’ll have to rely on that… He was cleared quite a ways from him actually playing.”