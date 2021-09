FILE – In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton throws a pass at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. The Jacksonville Jaguars are going with another college journeyman and sixth-round draft pick as their backup quarterback. General manager Dave Caldwell and coach Doug Marrone kept rookie Jake Luton to play behind Gardner Minshew as they finalized their 53-man roster Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. They cut veteran Mike Glennon and waived Josh Dobbs. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly shaking things up ahead of the regular season starting soon.

Sources tell NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero the Seahawks are bringing on former Jaguars quarterback Jake Luton while releasing quarterback Sean Mannion. Both happen to be former Oregon State University players.

The #Seahawks are signing former #Jaguars QB Jake Luton to the 53-man roster and releasing QB Sean Mannion, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 1, 2021

No other details were immediately available.

