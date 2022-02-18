Report: Timbers didn’t tell MLS about Andy Polo allegations until they became public

Portland Timbers forward Andy Polo gestures to a teammate during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Philadelphia Union, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Timbers did not inform Major League Soccer officials of the 2021 domestic violence allegations against midfielder Andy Polo until news broke publicly in early February, according to a report published Friday from the Athletic.

On Feb. 9, the Timbers announced Polo’s suspension, and one day later, the team terminated his contract, citing the allegations of domestic violence against his partner. Polo was banned from all team activities while MLS conducted the investigation.

On Feb. 10, the Timbers revealed Polo had been previously cited for harassment after Washington County deputies responded to a dispute between him and his partner May 23.

In the Feb. 10 press release, the club said the Timbers were previously aware of that dispute.

“That citation was not subsequently pursued by the victim or the prosecutor’s office,” the team said in the press release. “We deeply regret not suspending Polo immediately, especially considering the troubling new details of abuse that surfaced this week. It was a failure on our part, and one that will never happen again.”

Now, the Athletic reports that an unnamed source told them the Timbers didn’t report the allegations against Polo until they became public.

According to the Athletic’s report, an MLS spokesperson said the Timbers’ notification to the league of the incident last May is a “subject of the review” it is conducting on the matter.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to MLS for comment.

This is a developing story.