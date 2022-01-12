Reports: Lillard to undergo surgery, out for foreseeable future

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left, shoots over Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard will reportedly undergo surgery in the near future, lengthening the timeline for his return to the court.

Sources tell ESPN and Yahoo Sports Lillard is planning to have surgery to address a “lingering abdominal injury.” He has missed the last five games due to the injury.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN reports his return is still to be determined, but the procedure isn’t expected to be season-ending. Sources say the procedure will likely keep the Blazers star out for at least 6-8 weeks.

Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes says it will all come down to Lillard’s health and where the team sits in the standings.

This is a developing story.