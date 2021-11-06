Reports: Trail Blazers investigating GM for workplace misconduct

PORTLAND, OREGON – OCTOBER 20: President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Moda Center on October 20, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Neil Olshey, the Portland Trail Blazers general manager and president of basketball operations, is under an investigation commissioned by the team for alleged workplace misconduct, according to a report Friday from the Athletic.

In a statement released Saturday morning, the Trail Blazers said the organization had become aware of “concerns around workplace environment by non-player personnel at the practice facility.”

According to a report from Yahoo Sports, employees said there had been a hostile and toxic work environment, with staffers subjected to “intimidation and profanity-laced tirades.”

Olshey, 56, was hired as the Trail Blazers GM in June 2012. He was promoted to president of basketball operations in 2015.

The team said it has hired a firm, O’Melveny & Myers, to conduct a “full, fair and independent review,” but it did not name Olshey.

“While we cannot comment on this pending matter, we are committed to continuing to build an organization that positively impacts our colleagues, communities and the world in which we live and play,” the Trail Blazers said in the statement.