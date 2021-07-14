Report: Richard Sherman arrested in Seattle on domestic violence charges

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Richard Sherman #25 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Former Seattle Seahawks star Richard Sherman has reportedly been arrested in Seattle on domestic violence charges.

ESPN reports Sherman, who played for the Seahawks from 2011 until 2017, was booked just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday in the King County Correctional Facility for “Burglary Domestic Violence,” citing public records.

Sherman was also reportedly denied bail.

No other details were immediately available.

He’s currently a free agent and most recently played for the San Francisco 49ers.