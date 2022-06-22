HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — Ron Tonkin Field, home of the Hillsboro Hops, will be expanding later this year.

The City of Hillsboro announced Wednesday that they have contracted with multiple design builders to expand the stadium to meet new Major League Baseball (MLB) requirements for a High-A long-season ballpark. The Hops are now in their second season as a High-A organization.

Mortenson, SRG and Populous will be leading the renovation of Ron Tonkin Field, which opened in 2013. SRG and Populous are also leading the renovation of Reser Stadium at Oregon State University.

“We received proposals from four design-build teams from across the country. The Mortenson/SRG/Populous team stood out because of their very personal, right-sized and community-oriented approach to this project,” said Sean Morrison, Senior Project Manager. “Another important factor was their tried-and-true approach to DEI and support and development programs for COBID subcontractors. We feel this will create real opportunity for those businesses in our community.”

“Mortenson, SRG and Populous share our vision for turning Ron Tonkin Field into a world-class, multi-purpose venue that will host Hops baseball, concerts and festivals year-round” added K.L. Wombacher, Hillsboro Hops President and General Manager.

The project will include the expansion of stadium facilities and upgrades to comply with recently upgraded MLB facility standards.

“The entire team is delighted to have been selected for this important, high-profile project,” said Dan Mehls, Vice President and General Manager of Mortenson. “Our experience building community and sports projects is a great source of pride and we are excited to be playing a part in the transformation of the field for Hillsboro Hops right here in our backyard.”