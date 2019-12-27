Rose Bowl prep: Ducks have fun at Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KOIN) — While it’s true the Oregon Ducks are on a business trip — they’ll play the Wisconsin Badgers in the Rose Bowl on January 1 — they had time on Thursday for a little fun.

That fun included a day at the Happiest Place on Earth, Disneyland.

AJ McCord caught up with a number of players as they did the day at Mickey’s house.

The Rose Bowl begins at 2 p.m. PT next Wednesday on ESPN. The 6th-ranked Ducks are currently 3-point underdogs to the 8th-ranked Badgers.