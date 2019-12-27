Rose Bowl prep: Ducks have fun at Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KOIN) — While it’s true the Oregon Ducks are on a business trip — they’ll play the Wisconsin Badgers in the Rose Bowl on January 1 — they had time on Thursday for a little fun.
That fun included a day at the Happiest Place on Earth, Disneyland.
AJ McCord caught up with a number of players as they did the day at Mickey’s house.
The Rose Bowl begins at 2 p.m. PT next Wednesday on ESPN. The 6th-ranked Ducks are currently 3-point underdogs to the 8th-ranked Badgers.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.