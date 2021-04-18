Rozier, Hornets snap 4-game skid, beat Blazers 109-101

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier shoots between Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons and forward Norman Powell (24) during the second half in an NBA basketball game on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier had 34 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets rode a strong first quarter to a 109-101 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night, snapping a four-game losing streak.

P.J. Washington had 23 points and eight rebounds after missing three games with an ankle injury, and Miles Bridges added 19 points, including two highlight-reel dunks for the Hornets. Rozier, Washington and Bridges were a combined 15 of 31 from 3-point range as Portland’s seven-game winning streak against the Hornets was halted. Carmelo Anthony had six 3-pointers and 24 points for the Trail Blazers.