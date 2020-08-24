Ruidiaz has 2 goals in Seattle’s 3-0 win over Portland

Sports

by: ANNE M. PETERSON/Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The players from both the Seattle Sounders and the Portland Timbers take a knee before an MLS soccer match in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

PORTLAND, Ore, (AP) — Raul Ruidiaz scored twice and the Seattle Sounders defeated the Portland Timbers 3-0 in an eerily fanless Cascadia Cup match.

After a scoreless first half that included what looked like an early Portland goal negated by video review, Ruidiaz’s shot hit the crossbar and went into the goal in the 72nd minute. He added a second goal in the 83rd. Less than two minutes later, Seattle’s Kelvin Leerdam added a third goal, Ruidiaz with the assist. 

