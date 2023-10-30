PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A brand new court was unveiled at the Boys & Girls Club in North Portland, but it wasn’t just any court.

With Sabrina Ionescu in attendance, the Boys & Girls Club unveiled their new outdoor basketball court which was made possible by BODYARMOR and The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The court features a special design that incorporates colors and symbols that are meaningful to Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s legacy.

It’s the 12th court the foundation has unveiled in the U.S.

Ionescu said that being able to represent Kobe Bryant and his legacy is a great honor to her.

“It’s amazing. Just continuing to try and carry out their legacy to the best of my ability. They’ve obviously meant so much to me in my career and my life. This is the biggest honor for me to be able to come here, show up today, and be able to cut that ribbon,” she said. It’s super important. It’s a full circle moment for me being able to represent them and what their legacy has meant to the entire world and the basketball community and being able to do so in Portland and create access for a lot of young kids to be able to play this sport.”