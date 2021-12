PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 30: Duane Brown #76 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during warm ups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 30, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Offensive tackle Duane Brown will get to see his former team for the first time since getting traded to Seattle when the Seahawks visit Houston on Sunday.

Brown spent the first 9 ½ seasons of his career with the Texans, becoming a four-time Pro Bowl selection and one-time All-Pro pick there.

But he had an acrimonious split with Houston and was traded in the middle of the 2017 season.

Kickoff is at 10 a.m. The game will be broadcast on FOX.