Portland, Ore. (KOIN) — On the field, everyone wears the same uniform, but the arrival is a player’s “runway,” according to former Duck and Steelers quarterback Dennis Dixon. Each week he highlights the stories and the meaning behind the outfits.

From the GOAT, to the Met Gala to his old stomping grounds, Dixon covers it all in this week’s Fit Check ahead of the Seahawks game against the Titans.