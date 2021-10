PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Gresham Firefighter Nick Haney said he started his day like he normally would for a race. This past Monday, October 11, he was running his second Boston Marathon. But this marathon would be unlike any of the other dozen he's done.

At the 7.5 mile mark, he saw a woman directing runners to go around her. As he approached closer he could see a woman on the ground with 2 people helping her. Haney, who is also a paramedic, jumped in to help give her CPR.