Seattle looks to bounce back with Wild Card win at Philly

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Seattle Seahawks kick off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Wild Card Round on Sunday afternoon.

Seattle (11-5) beat Philly (9-7) in week 12, but it could be different this time around. The Hawks’ running back depth chart is not what it was 6 weeks ago — back when Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and CJ Prosise were healthy. Due to those injuries, Seattle will continue to rely on the recent re-signing of Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin.

Lynch and Turbin both played in week 17’s de-facto NFC West Championship against the 49ers that ended with a Seattle heartbreak. But with an extra week of prep, Head Coach Pete Carroll likes what he sees out of his backfield.

“It really does feel different than it was a week ago. We didn’t know what was going to happen,” Carroll said. “But now we’re really confident — we have a really nice mix in our style of runs and so it’s a different feeling. [We’re] more confident knowing what we’ve got this time around.”

Moreover, previously injured cornerback Quandre Diggs and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney are expected to play in Sunday’s game. But, on the other side is a big update for the Eagles: tight end Zach Ertz has been cleared.

The Seahawks are 7-1 on the road this season and it will be imperative that they keep that road-warrior mentality alive tomorrow afternoon. This will be their second-straight playoff appearance and their eighth appearance under Carroll.

The game is set to kick-off at 1:40 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. Follow along with KOIN 6 News’ AJ McCord, Adam Bjaranson and Marcus Greaves for coverage.