(AP) — The Seahawks are making the last of four scheduled trips to the Eastern time zone this season. They went 2-1 in the first three. Now they play at Baltimore this weekend.

The Seahawks have won 15 of their past 19 games kicking off at 10 a.m. Pacific time. The Ravens have a league-high 31 sacks. Handling the pressure will be a key to Seattle quarterback Geno Smith’s success. Baltimore has had 13 players with at least one sack this season.

SEATTLE (5-2) at BALTIMORE (6-2)

Sunday, 10 a.m. PT, CBS (KOIN 6)

OPENING LINE: Ravens by 4 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Seahawks 4-3; Ravens 5-3.

SERIES RECORD: Tied 3-3.

LAST MEETING: Ravens beat Seahawks 30-16 on Oct. 20, 2019, in Seattle.

LAST WEEK: Seahawks beat Browns 24-20; Ravens beat Cardinals 31-24.

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE: OVERALL (16), RUSH (19), PASS (15), SCORING (11).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE: OVERALL (16), RUSH (8), PASS (22), SCORING (11).

RAVENS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (3), PASS (19), SCORING (7).

RAVENS DEFENSE: OVERALL (2), RUSH (12), PASS (3), SCORING (1).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Seahawks plus-2; Ravens plus-1.

SEAHAWKS PLAYER TO WATCH: DL Leonard Williams. Williams was acquired by the Seahawks just before the trade deadline in the hopes of adding another versatile option to Seattle’s defensive line rotation. While Williams has excelled as a run defender, where he could really give Seattle a boost is as an interior pass rusher.

RAVENS PLAYER TO WATCH: TE Mark Andrews. He’s caught three touchdowns in the past two weeks and remains a major target for Lamar Jackson even after the Ravens improved their wide receiver group.

KEY MATCHUP: Seahawks QB Geno Smith vs. Baltimore’s pass rush. The Ravens have a league-high 31 sacks, and handling the pressure will be a key to the Seattle quarterback’s success. Baltimore has had 13 players with at least one sack this season, so it’s not as though the Seahawks can prioritize stopping just one rusher.

KEY INJURIES: Seattle came out of its win over Cleveland without any major injury setbacks for the first time in a while. The Seahawks should have starting RG Phil Haynes (calf) available this week, but rookie Anthony Bradford has played well with Haynes sidelined. … Baltimore S Marcus Williams (hamstring) was at practice this week after missing the past two games. Ravens RB Gus Edwards (toe), LB Odafe Oweh (ankle/knee), WR Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder), T Morgan Moses (shoulder), T Ronnie Stanley (shoulder) and CB Rock Ya-Sin (illness) all missed practice time.

SERIES NOTES: Three of the past four meetings between the teams were at Seattle. The road team has won the past two — the Seahawks prevailed 35-6 at Baltimore in 2015 and the Ravens won 30-16 at Seattle in 2019. … Baltimore’s Jermaine Lewis returned two punts for touchdowns in the second quarter of the team’s first meeting, a 31-24 home win by the Ravens in 1997.

STATS AND STUFF: The Seahawks are making the last of four scheduled trips to the Eastern time zone this season. They went 2-1 in the first three. The Seahawks have won 15 of their past 19 games kicking off at 10 a.m. PT. … Seattle OL Jason Peters split time at RT last week in his debut for the Seahawks. He’s now appeared in games in 19 different seasons, one of five offensive lineman to achieve that mark. … The Seahawks are allowing 3.57 yards per rush (third) and 96.9 yards rushing per game (eighth). … Seattle has not allowed a second-half touchdown in the past four games. Opponents have scored a combined nine points in the second half in those games. … Seattle’s Boye Mafe has at least one sack in five straight games. A sack against the Ravens would tie the franchise record of six held by Michael Sinclair. … Baltimore is 17-1 against the NFC with Jackson starting at QB. … Ravens S Geno Stone has an NFL-best five interceptions, including one in three straight games. … Baltimore has scored a TD on 67.6% of its red zone drives and allowed TDs on 35% of its opponents’ red zone drives. … The Ravens have rushed for at least 100 yards in 24 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL. … Opponents are 1 for 7 on fourth-and-1 against Baltimore this season. … Jackson needs 24 yards passing to reach 14,000 and 183 yards rushing to reach 5,000. Cam Newton, Russell Wilson and Michael Vick are the only QBs in NFL history to reach both those marks.

FANTASY TIP: Edwards ran for three touchdowns for the Ravens last weekend, so it’s clear Baltimore is willing to lean on him if necessary in the red zone. But make sure he’s healthy and active before starting him.

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL