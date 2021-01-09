One and done: Rams defense swarms, Seahawks fall in Seattle

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The season that had so much promise came to a thudding end Saturday in Seattle as the favored Seahawks fell to the Los Angeles Rams, 30-20.
The Rams used a swarming defense that kept the Seahawks off-balance all afternoon, and marshaled their offense with quarterback Jared Goff at the helm. Goff, who didn’t start the game because of an injured thumb, replaced John Wolford who suffered a neck injury in the 1st quarter.
The Rams took a 3-0 lead in the 1st quarter before the Seahawks tied it early in the 2nd quarter. The Rams added 10 unanswered points — including a 42-yard Pick-6 by Darious Williams.
The Seahawks chipped away with a Russell Wilson-to-DK Metcalf 51-yard touchdown, but the Rams came right back with a Cam Akers 5-yard touchdown run to take a 20-10 lead at the half.
The 3rd quarter started promising for the Seahawks with a long 2nd-half kickoff return that culminated with a field goal. There was no more scoring until early in the 4th when the Rams re-established a 10-point lead with a field goal to make it 23-13.
With 7 minutes left, the Seahawks defense came up with a big stop. But DK Reed fumbled the punt and the Rams recovered deep in Seattle territory.
That led to a 15-yard Jared Goff to Robert Woods touchdown, opening up a 30-13 lead with just 4:46 to play.
But the Seahawks weren’t done. Seattle marched down the field and cut the lead to 30-20 when Wilson found Metcalf in the endzone for a 12-yard TD with 2:28 left.
At the 2-minute warning, the Seahawks stopped the Rams on a 4th-down attempt and took over. But Wilson was sacked on 1st down and Metcalf dropped a pass on 2nd down. A deep 3rd down pass was knocked down by the Rams and on 4th-and-15, Wilson was sacked again.
