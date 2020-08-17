Seattle Seahawks secondary potential

PORTLAND (KOIN) — The Seattle Seahawks at one point had the most dominant and feared defense in the entire NFL, led by a fierce defensive back group known as the “Legion of Boom.”
It’s been some time since the Seahawks have had that much talent together on a defense.
Now, with the addition of All-Pro safety Jamal Adams, the Seahawks look like they could potentially regain the title.
Sports reporter AJ McCord and I breakdown the possibility of the defense living up to 12th man hopes.
