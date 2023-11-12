(AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will look to rebound from last week’s blowout loss when they host the Washington Commanders.

Seattle was humbled 37-3 by Baltimore last week in the second-worst loss of Pete Carroll’s tenure with the Seahawks. They return home facing a critical game against the Commanders considering what is on the horizon for the Seahawks.

Washington won last week at New England to remain on the fringe of the NFC playoff discussion at the midpoint of the season. QB Sam Howell continues to put up big numbers, but the question remains if the Commanders defense can continue to hold up after trading two of their top pass rushers.

KEY INJURIES: Commanders WR Curtis Samuel is dealing with a toe injury. … The Seahawks have a number of starters dealing with small injuries, but the biggest concern could be backup running back and special teams standout DeeJay Dallas following a shoulder injury last week.

SERIES NOTES: Washington has won four in a row at Seattle and seven of eight all time in the regular season, although the Seahawks have won both playoff games played in Seattle. The teams split the past two games played in Washington with the Seahawks winning in 2020 and the Commanders in 2021.