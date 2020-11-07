Semi-pro women’s football team holding tryouts

The Portland Fighting Shockwave are recruiting players for their 20th season

Portland, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Fighting Shockwave pretty much just have two requirements to tryout for their football team.

You have to be a woman and you have to love the game of football.

Other than that, all are welcome.

“Every woman is welcome,” Fighting Shockwave quarterback Hollie Petrie said. “Ability, size, shape knowledge it doesn’t matter. Everyone is welcome to join and play even if you’ve never played a sport, we welcome everybody and there’s a position for you.”

Saturday, November 7th, the Fighting Shockwave will host their first tryout of the winter as they look to bolster their roster for their 20th season as a member of the national Women’s Football Alliance.

The Shockwave play teams from around the Northwest including Salem, Seattle and Tacoma. At the end of their eight-game regular season there are playoffs and an eventual champion crowned from among the 60 women’s contact football teams competing around the country.

The first tryout of the winter is Saturday, November 7th. Due to COVID you must preregister for the tryout. You can do that on their website by clicking here.