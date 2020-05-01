Senior Spotlight: Kelso High’s Hailey Graham excited for next opportunity

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Like many seniors whose last few months of high school were canceled due to the coronavirus, Kelso High School senior Hailey Graham missed out on her final season of track.

She poured countless hours into training and preparing for her final season of track.

“I decided to do cross country this year and trained all winter to be ready for this season,” she said; unfortunately, the season never came.

Graham, a three-event athlete who runs the 300 hurdles, 110 hurdles, and the 4×4 relay, says she’s drawn to track because of how it challenges a team and an individual.

“I just like my events because I am good at them I guess, they are really hard though they are fun,” she said.

Even though she wasn’t able to run one final season for Kelso, Hailey has committed to the track team at Northwest Nazarene University, giving her a chance to continue competing in the sport that she loves.

“I am excited I really liked the campus, the coaches, and everything.”