LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KOIN) — For Lakeridge High School senior Reese Ericson, basketball is in the family.

“My great-grandpa played, my grandma played, my mom played, my sister was at Lakeridge playing 5 years before me,” Ericson said, “so it’s kind of always been in my family.”

A 4-year starter for the Lakers at point guard, Ericson has gone from a pass-first facilitator to a floor general who knows what the moment needs.

“This year I’ve definitely had to step up, change my role, become more of a scoring threat which has opened up my passing up more. So it’s been a different change but coach has helped me through it.”

Lakeridge Head Coach Jason Brown said “Reese’s court vision is the best I’ve coached — and I’ve coached this program for 18 years.”

Next year she will attend and play for West Point Academy. But she’s not done yet with her high school career, which has led her to this moment — becoming one of only 4 players in the state of Oregon to be nominated for the McDonald’s All-American Game in Chicago next month.

Ericson said it has all been worth it.

“It’s validated all those times when, you know, I could’ve been going and hanging out with friends or had all these other things to do but staying and keeping my mind on the game playing basketball,” she said.

Brown also knows it’s a validation.

“That’s truly recognition that one is deserved and one to be very proud of,” he said.