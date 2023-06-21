PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Team USA’s roster for the 2023 Women’s World Cup was released Wednesday and features multiple players with connections to Portland.

Former University of Portland star and Team USA legend Megan Rapinoe will be appearing in her fourth World Cup. The 2019 FIFA Player of the Year is a two-time World Cup champion and two-time Olympic medalist (1 gold, 1 bronze).

Portland Thorns forward Sophia Smith will be playing in her first World Cup. She is coming off a stellar 2022 season in the NWSL, scoring a club-record 14 goals and was the league MVP. She also led the Thorns to the 2022 NWSL title and was named MVP of the championship game.

Thorns midfielder Crystal Dunn was a part of the 2019 World Cup championship team and will be playing in her second Cup. Dunn has scored 24 goals and 19 assists in her career as a member of the women’s national team.

Former Thorns forward Lindsey Horan will also be playing in her second straight World Cup. She played for the Thorns from 2016-2022, winning two championships in Portland. She scored the lone goal in the 2017 NWSL Championship in the Thorns’ 1-0 win over North Carolina and was named MVP of the game.

Additionally, Thorns captain Christine Sinclair and Adriana Leon will be playing for Team Canada in the World Cup.