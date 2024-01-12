The 6-foot-4 senior post caught the eye of the Hawkeyes when she was just 16 years old and committed just a few months later.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Last year, the women’s NCAA Tournament final was the most-watched women’s collegiate game of all time.

One of the teams involved in that contest was Iowa.

You may not think that squad has much of a connection to Oregon, but they will soon enough.

“It was kind of a whirlwind for me. I was stunned,” said Sherwood’s Ava Heiden. “I didn’t think I was at that level, really.”

Heiden was not anticipating all the attention she got a few summers ago on the tournament circuit, but maybe she should’ve considering she was playing club ball with a Clackamas star who’s the #2 recruit in her class in the country.

“I think it was probably from Jazzy Davidson,” said Heiden of how Iowa found her. “She plays on my club team, and she’s pretty well known. A lot of our tournaments, people come and watch her, and I think that Iowa saw me, and they were like, ‘Oh, that’d be a good little addition to the team.’ Kind of just went from there.”

All Heiden did was catch the attention of a basketball powerhouse at just 16 years of age.

A commitment from the 6-foot-4 post came soon after in the fall of 2022.

“They were very genuine. I love that about them. Then adding in their amazing post-play and academics were great there, it just felt like home,” said Heiden of Iowa. “I can’t wait to go there. It makes me so happy to think about.”

The fact that she is going to a program where the standard is excellence still seems too good to be true for Heiden

“It’s crazy. I never thought I’d be there two or three years ago. Every day I’m kind of, like, in awe because I just think about that. I’m going there, and I get to be a part of that legacy. It makes me excited,” said the Heiden.

She’ll also create a new legacy for the Hawkeyes as she’ll be the first women’s basketball player ever to play for them from the state of Oregon.

“I don’t know. Just, that’s pretty cool to me,” said Heiden with a huge smile. “Hopefully I can make a name for Oregon and for Sherwood.”